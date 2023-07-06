Google’s Plan for Custom Chip in Pixel Phones Pushed to 2025

According to a report by The Information, Google has decided to postpone the release of its fully custom chip for Pixel smartphones until 2025 (via Reuters).

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the publication notes that the delay comes as Google aims to replace its current semi-custom chips, designed in collaboration with Samsung.

Initially, Google had planned to introduce the chip, codenamed “Redondo,” in the coming year. However, sources revealed that the tech giant will now wait until 2025 for the release.

Furthermore, the report highlights that Google will also shift its chip manufacturing partnership from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, boasts renowned customers like Apple and Nvidia. No official statements have so far been released by Google or TSMC regarding this matter.

In the interim, Google will continue its collaboration with Samsung for another year before implementing the fully custom chip design.

Internally referred to as Laguna, the upcoming chip will be based on TSMC’s cutting-edge 3-nanometer manufacturing process. This process is currently recognized as the most advanced in the world of chipmaking.

The decision to delay the custom chip’s release signifies Google’s dedication to delivering a top-notch product for its Pixel smartphones.

By partnering with TSMC and leveraging its advanced chip manufacturing process, Google aims to enhance the performance and capabilities of its future Pixel devices.