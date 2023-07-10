iOS 16.6 Beta 5 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers to download and test, including iOS 16.6 beta 5 and more.

Check out what’s available for download below right now:

iOS 16.6 beta 5 (20G5070a)

iPadOS 16.6 beta 5 (20G5070a)

macOS 13.5 beta 5 (22G5072a)

watchOS 9.6 beta 5 (20U5570a)

tvOS 16.6 beta 5 (20M5571a)

With Apple set to launch its latest versions of the above this fall, don’t expect big changes in these latest updates above.