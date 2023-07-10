Threads Growth Has Been ‘Mostly’ Organic So Far: Zuckerberg

Gary Ng
6 mins ago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s Twitter competitor, Threads topped 100 million sign ups on the weekend.

The milestone was reached in just five days for the text-based app that still has yet to offer a timeline where you can see ‘threads’ from people you follow.

“Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!” said Zuckerberg on Monday morning, officially announcing the milestone.

The secret sauce for Threads? It’s leveraging Instagram so users of the latter can sign up and follow existing users with just a few taps. That has allowed the app’s sign ups to explode at a rate never seen before. Zuckerberg says the growth has been “mostly organic demand”, citing how the company has yet to really push the app on its users to sign up.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT took about two months to hit the 100 million monthly users mark.

Threads still lacks a bunch of features but its rate of growth has been staggering. Zuckerberg says once the app reaches 1 billion users it will begin to monetize Threads.

As of writing, Threads is the top downloaded free app in the App Store, while Twitter is down to #58. Click here to follow iPhoneinCanada.ca on Threads. In order to delete your Threads account? You’ll need to delete your Instagram.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Shares New Ads for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus [VIDEOS]

Apple shared two new ads highlighting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus on Sunday evening. In the iPhone 14 Pro ad titled ‘Crash Test’, we see a testing track where a car skids across the floor and rolls over, leaving a trail of debris in its wake. Inside the car, glass and a pair...
Gary Ng
3 hours ago

Postmedia Joins Ad Boycott of Facebook, Instagram Amid News Fight

In a move against Meta's Canadian news blocking decision, the Postmedia Network announced last Friday that it will "pause" its direct advertising on Meta-owned platforms. This action aligns Postmedia with numerous other groups, including the federal and Quebec governments, who are similarly boycotting Facebook and Instagram, with others such as Bell Media similarly joining in...
John Quintet
18 hours ago