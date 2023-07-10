Threads Growth Has Been ‘Mostly’ Organic So Far: Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s Twitter competitor, Threads topped 100 million sign ups on the weekend.

The milestone was reached in just five days for the text-based app that still has yet to offer a timeline where you can see ‘threads’ from people you follow.

“Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!” said Zuckerberg on Monday morning, officially announcing the milestone.

The secret sauce for Threads? It’s leveraging Instagram so users of the latter can sign up and follow existing users with just a few taps. That has allowed the app’s sign ups to explode at a rate never seen before. Zuckerberg says the growth has been “mostly organic demand”, citing how the company has yet to really push the app on its users to sign up.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT took about two months to hit the 100 million monthly users mark.

Threads still lacks a bunch of features but its rate of growth has been staggering. Zuckerberg says once the app reaches 1 billion users it will begin to monetize Threads.

As of writing, Threads is the top downloaded free app in the App Store, while Twitter is down to #58. Click here to follow iPhoneinCanada.ca on Threads. In order to delete your Threads account? You’ll need to delete your Instagram.