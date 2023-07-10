Threads Has Passed 100 Million Users in Less Than One Week

Steve Vegvari
9 seconds ago

Meta’s new Threads app is continuously looking to be a hit as far as social media platforms are concerned. As of this weekend, Threads now has over 100 million users. It’s not only gaining traction from everyday users but is also garnering attention from big-named brands.

Threads launched late on Wednesday of last week. Its onboarding process was quickly used by many as it hit two million users in the first two hours. By the next day, Threads saw 30 million users on the platform. In five days, that number tripled and continued to grow.

What makes Threads’ future so viable is not only its fast adoption of users. It’s also being quickly looked at as a platform for bigger-named brands. Even Apple has a number of accounts on Threads, including Apple News, Apple BooksApple MusicShazam, and Beats by Dre, as reported by 9to5Mac.

We’re still very much in the early days of the app so Threads’ stickiness is yet to be determined. As of right now, there are a number of notable drawbacks. The app currently does not have a chronological feed. If you scroll the feed, instead of reliably seeing posts from friends and those you follow, you’ll see brands, influencers, etc., all thanks to the algorithm. There also isn’t support for hashtags nor GIFs.

Threads’ launch came quickly as Twitter had a rough week. The Elon Musk-owned platform introduced new policies that limited the daily view rate of posts. Additionally, Twitter made  many changes to TweetDeck, pay-walling the service under Twitter Blue. As turmoil hit the platform, many flocked to Threads as soon as it arrived on iOS and Android.

Threads is currently available in Canada, the US, and the UK. If you sign up and decide to deactivate your account, current policies in place have users required to also delete their Instagram account with it.

Other articles in the category: News

Postmedia Joins Ad Boycott of Facebook, Instagram Amid News Fight

In a move against Meta's Canadian news blocking decision, the Postmedia Network announced last Friday that it will "pause" its direct advertising on Meta-owned platforms. This action aligns Postmedia with numerous other groups, including the federal and Quebec governments, who are similarly boycotting Facebook and Instagram, with others such as Bell Media similarly joining in...
John Quintet
14 hours ago

Petro-Canada Confirms Hackers Stole Customer Info

In an email update sent on July 6, 2023, Petro-Canada confirmed a cybersecurity incident that impacted its Petro-Points program. The company had initially reported the incident on June 26, revealing that an unauthorized party had accessed its IT network around June 21. The breach is believed to have compromised Petro-Points members' personal information, including names,...
John Quintet
23 hours ago

Liberal Party, Bell Still Advertising on Facebook, Despite News Fight

Earlier this week the federal government and Quebec government pulled its ads from Facebook and Instagram, over the ongoing war against Meta and the newly-minted Online News Act. The Online News Act, previously known as Bill C-18, has ignited a conflict between tech giants Meta and Google and the Canadian government. The Act, which received...
John Quintet
2 days ago