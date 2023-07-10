Threads Has Passed 100 Million Users in Less Than One Week

Meta’s new Threads app is continuously looking to be a hit as far as social media platforms are concerned. As of this weekend, Threads now has over 100 million users. It’s not only gaining traction from everyday users but is also garnering attention from big-named brands.

Threads launched late on Wednesday of last week. Its onboarding process was quickly used by many as it hit two million users in the first two hours. By the next day, Threads saw 30 million users on the platform. In five days, that number tripled and continued to grow.

What makes Threads’ future so viable is not only its fast adoption of users. It’s also being quickly looked at as a platform for bigger-named brands. Even Apple has a number of accounts on Threads, including Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Music, Shazam, and Beats by Dre, as reported by 9to5Mac.

We’re still very much in the early days of the app so Threads’ stickiness is yet to be determined. As of right now, there are a number of notable drawbacks. The app currently does not have a chronological feed. If you scroll the feed, instead of reliably seeing posts from friends and those you follow, you’ll see brands, influencers, etc., all thanks to the algorithm. There also isn’t support for hashtags nor GIFs.

Threads’ launch came quickly as Twitter had a rough week. The Elon Musk-owned platform introduced new policies that limited the daily view rate of posts. Additionally, Twitter made many changes to TweetDeck, pay-walling the service under Twitter Blue. As turmoil hit the platform, many flocked to Threads as soon as it arrived on iOS and Android.

Threads is currently available in Canada, the US, and the UK. If you sign up and decide to deactivate your account, current policies in place have users required to also delete their Instagram account with it.