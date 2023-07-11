Here are BLUETTI Prime Day Deals 2023

Prime Day deals are still coming from Amazon as the shopping event lasts from today and tomorrow. If you’ve been eyeing some BLUETTI portable power stations, they are on sale right now.

Check out what’s being discounted:

These portable power stations can change the game when you go camping or if you’re having a tailgate party, as you can get AC power like being at home. Time to fire up the air fryer for fries and chicken fingers the next time you’re camping with the kids, to go with endless power for screen time and video games. These power stations are also handy if you’re in an area with frequent power outages.

One more thing–Jackery portable power stations are also on sale for Prime Day–check them out here.

Click here to jump on the BLUETTI Prime Day deals while they are still available.

