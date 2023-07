Apple has released updated software betas for developers on Tuesday, including a revised version of iOS 17 beta 3 and more.

Check out what’s available for download below:

iOS 17 beta 3 (21A5277j)

iPadOS 17 beta 3 (21A5277j)

macOS 14 beta 3 (23A5286i)

tvOS 17 beta 3 (21J5303h)

Apple released iOS 17 beta 3 one week ago and today’s updates to the above software remain at beta 3, but build numbers have been tweaked. We are still waiting for an updated version of watchOS 10 beta 3 and Xcode 15 beta 3 to be released. Apple’s Public Beta program will debut this month for iOS 17 and other newest software builds, set to be released this fall.