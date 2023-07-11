Apple’s Mac Sales Surge in Q2 2023, PC Shipments Decline: IDC

Global PC shipments witnessed a decline in Q2 2023 due to weak demand and shifting budgetary priorities, as reported by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

Preliminary results indicate a 13.4% year-over-year contraction, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of decline. The market, however, performed better than anticipated for the quarter, according to IDC data.

The prevailing weak demand has led to elevated inventory levels, exceeding the expected duration. This includes finished systems at the channel level and throughout the supply chain.

Notably, all major PC manufacturers, except Apple and HP Inc., encountered double-digit declines during the quarter.

However, Apple benefited from a favorable year-over-year comparison, given the supply challenges it faced in 2Q22 due to COVID-related disruptions.

HP, on the other hand, struggled with an oversupply of inventory in the past year but has now reached normalized levels, showcasing positive growth during this downturn.

“”The market is being dragged down once again by high channel and component inventory. While these issues are gradually improving, many component suppliers continue to offer reduced pricing to clear their inventory,” said IDC’s Jitesh Ubrani.

“However, PC makers and channels remain cautious about introducing new systems due to the reduced demand.”

Ryan Reith, group vice president for IDC’s Client Device Trackers, commented on the challenging situation faced by the PC industry, saying, “The roller coaster of supply and demand over the past five years has been extremely challenging.”

Despite the continued decline in global PC shipments, industry experts remain cautiously optimistic about the market’s future as supply chain disruptions ease and demand gradually stabilizes.