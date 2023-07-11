Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Now Rolling Out to All Users

Netflix has just launched its Profile Transfer feature to all users worldwide, allowing people to preserve their settings when they establish their own membership.

The feature allows users to carry their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings over to their new Netflix account.

The rollout of this much-awaited feature will be accessible to all Netflix members worldwide starting today. Users will receive email notifications once Profile Transfer becomes available on their accounts.

No matter the circumstances, Netflix wants to ensure that your profile remains a constant source of comfort in a life full of changes. With Profile Transfer, you can seamlessly continue watching your favorite shows and movies right from where you left off.

To initiate a profile transfer, users can simply hover over their profile icon in the homepage dropdown menu and select the “Transfer Profile” option, then follow the provided instructions.

Netflix also offers the flexibility to disable Profile Transfer at any time through the account settings.