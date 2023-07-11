YETI Prime Day Deals 2023: Hard Coolers Get Rare Sale

During this 2023 Amazon Prime Day, YETI has up to 35% on selected hard coolers and drinkware. The deals are available on July 11 and 12 at Amazon.ca.

YETI explains its Hard Cooler has a rare 30% discount on the Roadie 24 in Nordic Blue and its top-selling Tundra 45 in Nordic Purple. If you’re heading camping or spending time outdoors, YETI Ramblers can keep your drinks cold all summer long.

Check out the rest of the YETI Prime Day deals below:

