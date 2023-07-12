SaskTel Launches 5G in Kindersley and Melfort

SaskTel announced today the launch of its 5G network in the Town of Kindersley and City of Melfort, extending 5G data speeds and a new level of connectivity to the region’s residents and businesses.

“Wireless technologies and the connectivity they deliver are critical to Saskatchewan’s continued growth,” remarked Don Morgan, the Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Our government applauds SaskTel’s ongoing efforts to create a better future for our residents with the continued expansion of their world-class 5G and fibre networks across the province.”

Currently, SaskTel’s 5G network can transmit data at speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). The company expects these speeds to increase as the network matures, alongside a rise in network capacity and a drop in latency.

“We are thrilled to bring the next generation of wireless technology to our customers in Kindersley and Melfort,” said Chad Olson, SaskTel Chief Technology Officer. “With our 5G and fibre optic broadband networks available in these communities, residents can now access the same communication tools and technologies as those in larger urban centres across Saskatchewan and Canada.”

This expansion is part of SaskTel’s record-setting investments for 2023/24, which includes plans to invest over $1.6 billion of capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years. These investments will fast-track Saskatchewan into a ‘smart province’, says the government.

SaskTel’s 5G network requires a customer to be in a 5G coverage area, with a 5G-capable device that will work on its SaskTel 5G network, to go with a 5G rate plan.