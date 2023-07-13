Tesla App Might Get Apple AirPlay and Sentry Clip Playback

In a recent analysis of Tesla’s iOS app code, @Tesla_App_iOS revealed potential new features that could soon be part of the Tesla user experience. The code dive has brought to light mentions of Apple’s AirPlay protocol and Sentry clips playback within the app, reports Tesla North.

If these features are introduced, it could mean big changes for Tesla owners. The AirPlay support feature would let Tesla owners stream media from their Apple devices straight to their Tesla vehicles, making the in-car entertainment even more enjoyable. This addition would help join together the Apple world and Tesla vehicles in a seamless way, making it easy and familiar for users to listen to or watch their favourite content when parked.

The code mentions were found in today’s July 13 iOS app update, version 4.23.0.

The code also hints at a Sentry clips playback feature within the app. This would mean Tesla drivers could quickly and easily view their car’s security footage right on their mobile devices. This could make the Tesla Sentry Mode, the car’s built-in security system, even more useful by letting users see footage right away on their devices. Normally, owners can only review Sentry footage inside the car on the infotainment display.

While Apple Music is already available for Tesla vehicles, Apple TV+ has yet to make its appearance.

Previously, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned AirPlay as a way for Twitter users to watch the full episode of Apple TV+ original, Silo, from iPhone to TV.

This update also shows a change in the Tesla app icon for iPhone users. The red colour is now a different shade, and the Tesla logo is a bit smaller. However, a bug currently makes the icon go back to the original once you open and close the app.

