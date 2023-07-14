Apple Watch Ultra 2 to Release in 2023 with 3D-Printed Parts: Kuo

Veteran Applye analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is scheduled to launch later this year, featuring 3D-printed mechanical parts (via MacRumors).

Kuo recently shared his findings on Apple’s supply chain in a Medium post, revealing that the company is actively embracing 3D printing technology.

Specifically, some of the titanium mechanical components of the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra, set for release in the second half of 2023, will be produced using 3D printing methods.

These mechanical parts, including the Digital Crown, Side Button, and Action Button, are currently manufactured using CNC machining but will transition to 3D printing technology in the new Apple Watch Ultra.

“IPG Photonics is the exclusive supplier of laser components for the 3D printers utilized in manufacturing mechanical parts for the Apple Watch Ultra,” write Kuo.

“The printer suppliers are Farsoon and BLT. If the shipments proceed smoothly, it is likely that more Apple products will adopt this 3D printing technology.”

This shift to 3D printing has the potential to streamline production timelines and decrease costs.

Should suppliers meet shipment expectations, Kuo believes that Apple will increasingly leverage 3D printing technology across their product line in the future.

Previously, only Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had mentioned the possibility of a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra alongside the launch of Apple Watch Series 9 later this year.