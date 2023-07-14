Meta Blocks EU Users from Accessing Threads via VPN

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has officially confirmed that it is blocking EU-based users from accessing the Threads app through VPN, TechCrunch is reporting.

Following numerous complaints from EU users, Meta acknowledged implementing measures to prevent access to the new social app due to privacy concerns.

“Threads is not currently available in most countries in Europe, and we’ve taken additional steps to prevent people based there from accessing it at this time,” Meta said in an official statement.

“Europe remains an incredibly important market for Meta, and we hope to make Threads available here in the future.”

Several EU-based users took to Twitter to share screenshots demonstrating their inability to access the Threads app, even when using VPN.

The Threads app extensively tracks user data, as disclosed in Meta’s privacy policy and the app’s iOS listing. The collection of personal data includes sensitive information such as health and financial data, precise location, browsing history, contacts, and search history.

These privacy practices present legal and regulatory challenges for Meta within the EU.

Despite not being officially available in most of Europe, Threads has achieved significant success with over 100 million sign-ups in just a few days.

However, according to Sensor Tower, daily active users have declined by 20% this week compared to Saturday, and the time spent on the app has also reduced.

It remains to be seen whether the initial buzz surrounding Threads will diminish over time as the novelty of a Meta-powered version of Twitter wears off.