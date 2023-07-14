Nomad Anniversary Sale: 30% Off Site Wide

31 seconds ago

nomad anniversary sale

Accessory maker Nomad is marking its 11th anniversary with a 30% off site-wide sale, which it says is better than Prime Day that just passed.

The sale is available now through July 18th, allowing customers ample time to capitalize on the numerous markdowns.

The celebration involves an across-the-board discount of 30% on almost every item on Nomad’s website. Exceptions to the sale include back ordered and Limited Edition items, as well as select third-party gear. No discount code will be required for customers to access these price reductions.

For bargain hunters looking for even more significant savings, Nomad’s outlet section promises to offer an array of exceptional deals.

With the sale set to draw a large number of customers, popular gear is expected to sell out quickly. Nomad encourages its customers to shop early to fully reap the benefits of the discounted prices during the company’s anniversary celebration.

Here are just some examples of what’s on sale:

Click here to shop Nomad’s website and help support independent media.

