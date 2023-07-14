TransLink RapidBus Routes Now Have Free WiFi from Rogers

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Translink rapidbus

TransLink’s RapidBus services, operating across New Westminster, B.C., now offers complimentary WiFi to all its customers, as announced on July 12, 2023.

The new facility has been set up in collaboration with Rogers, aiming to enhance passenger experience on transit vehicles and hubs.

The free WiFi, available to any mobile device user, is part of TransLink’s Customer Experience Action Plan. The service is currently accessible on all five RapidBus routes and select other articulated buses, majority of SeaBus vessels, some SkyTrain cars, as well as at various transit hubs including both SeaBus terminals, Edmonds Station, New Westminster Station, Carvolth Exchange, and Langley Centre Exchange.

“Not only is RapidBus faster with fewer stops, now all customers can ride our premium bus service without having to spend money on data fees. These upgrades are yet another way we are elevating customer experiences by making it easier for customers to use their transit time for leisure, work, or to connect with family and friends,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement.

TransLink and Rogers continue working towards expanding the free public WiFi coverage across all transit vehicles and hubs. Notably, these upgrades have been implemented at no cost to TransLink. Rogers acquired Shaw earlier this spring, which previously offered free Wi-Fi hotspots throughout western Canada.

“As we come together with Shaw, Rogers is proud to work with TransLink to keep all passengers connected on their RapidBus rides for free, helping them to stay connected during their daily commute. This initiative is an important part of our commitment to keep Canadians connected where and when they want,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers.

Since the initial partnership with Shaw, who recently merged with Rogers, the commitment to improve the experience of Metro Vancouver transit riders remains intact.

Since its inception in late 2021, free WiFi has been used by approximately 24,000 unique devices daily, consuming over 215,000 gigabytes of free data either onboard transit vehicles or at transit hubs. This amount of data equates to over 71,000 hours of high definition Netflix streaming.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Rogers Stores Can Now Serve Customers in Multiple Languages

Rogers stores have launched a new program called 'We Speak Your Language'. The 'We Speak Your Language' means Rogers employees in stores can talk to customers in more than 100 languages total across their locations. Some of these languages include French, Mandarin, Punjabi, Tagalog, Arabic, and Azerbaijani. "Breaking down communication barriers allows our team to...
John Quintet
22 hours ago

Telus and Bell Connection Fee Jumps 20%, Matching Rogers

Two weeks ago, we told you Rogers and Fido increased its connection fee to $60 and now its rivals Telus and Bell have followed suit, as expected. According to changes on the Telus and Bell websites this morning, the connection fee from both companies has similarly increased to $60, up from $50. "A one-time Connection...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Rogers Lands $54 Million to Expand Rural Internet in Ontario

Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, in collaboration with Paul Calandra, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, unveiled a plan on Wednesday to increase high-speed Internet access across Ontario. Both representatives, acting on behalf of Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, announced a combined federal...
John Quintet
2 days ago