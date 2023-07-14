TransLink RapidBus Routes Now Have Free WiFi from Rogers

TransLink’s RapidBus services, operating across New Westminster, B.C., now offers complimentary WiFi to all its customers, as announced on July 12, 2023.

The new facility has been set up in collaboration with Rogers, aiming to enhance passenger experience on transit vehicles and hubs.

The free WiFi, available to any mobile device user, is part of TransLink’s Customer Experience Action Plan. The service is currently accessible on all five RapidBus routes and select other articulated buses, majority of SeaBus vessels, some SkyTrain cars, as well as at various transit hubs including both SeaBus terminals, Edmonds Station, New Westminster Station, Carvolth Exchange, and Langley Centre Exchange.

“Not only is RapidBus faster with fewer stops, now all customers can ride our premium bus service without having to spend money on data fees. These upgrades are yet another way we are elevating customer experiences by making it easier for customers to use their transit time for leisure, work, or to connect with family and friends,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a statement.

TransLink and Rogers continue working towards expanding the free public WiFi coverage across all transit vehicles and hubs. Notably, these upgrades have been implemented at no cost to TransLink. Rogers acquired Shaw earlier this spring, which previously offered free Wi-Fi hotspots throughout western Canada.

“As we come together with Shaw, Rogers is proud to work with TransLink to keep all passengers connected on their RapidBus rides for free, helping them to stay connected during their daily commute. This initiative is an important part of our commitment to keep Canadians connected where and when they want,” said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Rogers.

Since the initial partnership with Shaw, who recently merged with Rogers, the commitment to improve the experience of Metro Vancouver transit riders remains intact.

Since its inception in late 2021, free WiFi has been used by approximately 24,000 unique devices daily, consuming over 215,000 gigabytes of free data either onboard transit vehicles or at transit hubs. This amount of data equates to over 71,000 hours of high definition Netflix streaming.