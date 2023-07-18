Amazon, Google Join Forces with White House on Cybersecurity Initiative

The Biden administration has announced that new labels proposed by the U.S. government could soon help consumers identify smart appliances and fitness trackers considered relatively secure from cyberattacks, CNBC is reporting.

This initiative aims to enhance cybersecurity awareness and protection among internet-connected devices.

Devices such as refrigerators, TVs, microwaves, and climate controls may display the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark shield if they meet the cybersecurity requirements outlined by the federal government.

The voluntary-labeling program is expected to be implemented next year, pending public comment on the proposal following a request from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Several prominent companies, including Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG Electronics U.S.A., Logitech, and Samsung, have committed to enhancing the cybersecurity of their products as part of this announcement, according to the White House.

To earn the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, companies must adhere to cybersecurity standards established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which include implementing strong passwords and regular software updates.

The FCC intends to register a national trademark for the label, which will be applied to products meeting the established standards.

Once approved, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will assist in educating consumers about the new label and encourage retailers to prioritize products displaying it.

The announcement also states that other agencies within the executive branch will contribute to improving the security of connected devices.

For instance, the Department of Energy will collaborate with National Labs and industry stakeholders to develop cybersecurity labeling standards for smart meters and power inverters.

Additionally, the Department of State aims to coordinate with allies to synchronize cybersecurity labeling standards and achieve international recognition for such labels.

Once finalized, the FCC may choose to utilize these standards to apply the new label to consumer routers as well.