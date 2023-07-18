iPhone 16 Pro Max Said to Introduce New Super Telephoto Lens

According to a new rumour, next year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a new super telephoto periscope camera for significantly increased optical zoom capabilities, MacRumors is reporting.

The information originates from the reliable Weibo account “Digital Chat Station,” which has previously provided accurate insights into Apple’s plans.

Cameras labeled as “super” or “ultra” telephoto typically possess a focal length exceeding 300mm, enabling drastic magnification and capturing distant subjects.

By comparison, the current telephoto camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models has an equivalent focal length of 77mm. Therefore, an iPhone 16 Pro Max equipped with a focal length surpassing 300mm would represent a substantial leap in capabilities.

Super telephoto cameras are commonly utilized in sports and wildlife photography due to their ability to bring distant subjects closer.

Additionally, their ability to create beautifully blurred backgrounds makes them valuable for portrait photography, provided there is sufficient distance between the subject and the photographer.

This rumored enhancement is made possible by Apple’s transition to a periscope telephoto camera system, which is expected to debut with the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year.

Reports indicate that Apple plans to extend the telephoto camera to both “Pro” models of the iPhone 16 lineup next year, possibly by increasing the size of the smaller model.

Equipping the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a super telephoto periscope camera would also allow Apple to maintain differentiation between the two “Pro” devices.

The Weibo user also reiterated their previous claim that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would feature a 12% larger camera sensor, measuring 1/1.14-inches. The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max possess a 1/1.28-inch sensor, and no size increase is expected for this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A larger sensor has the potential to enhance the iPhone’s main camera by improving dynamic range, background blur, and low-light photography capabilities.