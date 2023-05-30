iPhone 16 Pro Said to Introduce Taller Aspect Ratio

According to display analyst Ross Young, next year’s iPhone 16 Pro models will introduce a taller aspect ratio of 19.6:9, MacRumors is reporting.

The analyst further claims that this change will subsequently be adopted by the standard iPhone 17 models in the following year, accompanied by the addition of ProMotion technology.

Currently, the iPhone 14 lineup maintains an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and it is anticipated that this specification will remain unchanged for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup.

However, Young believes the iPhone 16 Pro models will undergo a slight alteration, becoming taller instead of wider.

While rumors have long circulated regarding the larger screens of the iPhone 16 Pro models, the aspect ratio of these devices remained uncertain until now.

According to Young, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are projected to increase from 6.12 and 6.69 inches to 6.27 and 6.86 inches, respectively. This marks a 2.5% increase in display size for both models.

Looking ahead to 2025, with the release of the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus, Apple plans to incorporate the larger 6.27 and 6.86-inch display sizes into its standard iPhone models.

Additionally, as previously reported by Young, these devices are expected to embrace LTPO panels, enabling ProMotion functionality and variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Furthermore, Young reiterated his earlier statement that the iPhone 17 Pro models will be the first to feature under-display Face ID technology, alongside a hole-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera.