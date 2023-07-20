Apple AirPods Max Sale: Save 22%

If you’ve been waiting for an AirPods Max sale, we’re seeing one of the biggest discounts in a while as they’re on sale for 22% off right now.

The deal for AirPods Max is on Amazon.ca, at $605.16 as of writing, saving you $174 or 22% off. The sale only applies to the colour Pink.

AirPods Max are regularly priced at $779 and they include Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, to go with Spatial Audio support and computational audio powered by Apple’s H1 chip.

AirPods Max are aging at this point and a new refresh is likely coming out soon. You might be better off considering the new Beats Studio Pro headphones that are $469.

But for those dying to get AirPods Max for that special someone in their life, click here to jump on the Amazon.ca sale while they are still available.