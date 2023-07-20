Samsung Reported to be Developing ‘Galaxy Ring’

Samsung is reported to be developing a new wearable under the guise of a ‘Galaxy Ring’. The smart device is claimed to be a small as a traditional ring a user would wear on their finger and capable of relaying health data to a smartphone.

Reports of the Galaxy Ring originate from The Elec. Although Samsung continues to develop and support its Galaxy Watch line, the company may be looking at other forms of wearable technology.

Apparently, the Galaxy Ring will be built using circuit boards from Meiko, based out of Japan.

The Elec continues to estimate that Samsung’s new technology may be comparable to other wearables in that it can collect health data and relay it to the user’s smartphone for monitoring and notifications.

For instance, Oura is a wearable smart ring featuring sensors, a battery, and Bluetooth support. It’s claimed to have a week’s worth of use off a single charge with 80 minutes of charge time required.

On hurdle Samsung may face is the fact that blood flow in the finger isn’t as strong as the flow through the wrists. Therefore, the sensors and constriction of the Galaxy Ring must be taken into account in order to gain accurate readings.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Samsung will end up launching this product. Many devices are prototyped internally and never see the light of day.

Samsung is hosting the summer edition of its Unpacked event on July 26th. Here, new innovations and devices are expected to be shown. It’s the first time its Unpacked event will take place in South Korea with a live stream to those around the world.