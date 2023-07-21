Meta is Reportedly Discontinuing Quest Pro, Cancelling Quest Pro 2 Development

Meta is reportedly discontinuing its Quest Pro line. This also means that development for the next high-end mixed-reality Quest Pro 2 is also being cancelled prior to launch.

It’s being reported that Goertek, the Quest Pro manufacturer was approached by Meta and told that new components won’t be needed as early as the beginning of 2024. Therefore, the manufacturer is to continue producing Quest Pro headsets as long as Goertek has available supplies. After that, production of the headset will supposedly cease.

In addition, ZDNet reports that Meta is shutting down the development of its Quest Pro 2. The follow-up headset was intended to be a proper successor to the high-end headset that launched in October 2022. It’s believed that Meta is shifting its focus away from Quest Pro 2 in order to better support the incoming launch of Quest 3, a more affordable device in the Meta Quest portfolio.

The Quest Pro headset launched to mixed reviews last year from critics and users. The AR/VR headset wasn’t positioned as a gaming-first headset. Instead, Meta marketed the Quest Pro as a professional headset, with a $2,299 CAD price point. Many users were shocked by the price point, leaving Meta to quickly drop the price over the next few months. Now, the Quest Pro is available for $1,399 CAD.

This year, all eyes are on the Meta Quest 3. This long-awaited successor to 2020’s Quest 2 is rapidly approaching. Earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the Quest 3 headset. He claimed the headset would offer higher resolution, stronger performance and cutting-edge technology. Quest 3 supports dual 4MP RGB colour cameras and a depth sensor. It’s also said to have a 40 percent slimmer optic profile.

Quest 3 will be available in Canada this fall and starts at $689.99. More information is expected to come from Meta’s Connect conference on September 27th.