You Can Now Apply for a Tim Hortons Credit Card

Starting today, Canadians can now apply for the Tims Credit Card, a product of the company’s newly-created subsidiary, Tims Financial, allowing users to accumulate Tims Rewards Points on every purchase made.

The Tims Credit Card, in partnership with Neo Financial, is a Mastercard that can be applied for through the Tim Hortons app. It is designed to provide cardholders with faster ways to earn more free beverages and food at Tim Hortons locations.

In addition to the usual purchases, the credit card provides five points per dollar on groceries, gas, EV charging, taxi, rideshare, and transit purchases. When used at a Tim Hortons restaurant for eligible purchases, the card offers 15 points per dollar, enabling quicker access to freebies at Tim Hortons outlets.

“The Tims Credit Card offers Canadians a chance to earn even more Tim Rewards Points everywhere they shop, which means more Points towards their favourite menu items at Tim Hortons for free,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Financial Services and Digital at Tim Hortons, in a statement on Monday.

For a limited time, the introduction of the Tims Credit Card comes with a welcome offer of up to 5,000 Tims Rewards Points. Cardholders can receive 2,000 Tims Rewards Points on their first eligible purchase made within 30 days of approval. Also, if they spend over $200 a month on qualifying purchases for the subsequent three months, they can receive an additional 1,000 Tims Rewards Points for each of those months.

“Let’s say I spend roughly $80 at the gas station and use my Tims Credit Card to pay. I’ll earn 400 Tims Rewards Points for that purchase, and that’s enough Points to pick up a free coffee from Tims right after I fill up!”, said Sturm. What an example, eh?

For Canadian residents with limited or no credit history, such as students and newcomers, a secured version of the Tims Credit Card is available, allowing them to build their credit history and earn Tims Rewards Points without paying an annual fee.

Both versions of the Tims Credit Card offer free benefits such as Extended Warranty, which doubles the term of the manufacturer’s warranty for up to one extra year, and Purchase Protection, which offers insurance against loss, theft, and damage on items purchased with the Tims Credit Card.

The virtual Tims Credit Card can be added to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet for use right away, supporting Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Tim Hortons first announced the Tims Credit Card back in June. Who’s applying for this?