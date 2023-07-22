Freedom Mobile to Merge Nationwide and Freedom Data Buckets

Earlier this week, iPhone in Canada told you Videotron’s Freedom Mobile was expanding its wireless network into Quebec, while also preparing to introduce a new seamless roaming feature between the company’s network and it Nationwide network (the latter is through an agreement with Rogers).

Now, we can tell you that Freedom Mobile will be merging its mobile data buckets with its nationwide data into one. Normally, Freedom Mobile customers would have data buckets to use within home networks and a smaller, limited data amount when roaming outside home zones.

For example, current Freedom 4GB, 7GB and 15GB plans only come with 500MB to use within the nationwide network. But soon, both of these data buckets will combine to become 4.5GB, 7.5GB and 15.5GB for example. Customers will be able to use this data in Freedom zones or nationwide.

Freedom Mobile has a message for customers logging into their only accounts to say, data bucket upgrades are coming to include Freedom and Nationwide data to use across Canada, “at no additional cost.” Customers will be texted by Freedom to let them know when this upgrade is live.

According to our previous source, Freedom Mobile’s seamless roaming feature is slated to go live on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Quebecor CEO, Pierre Karl Péladeau, reacted to our story about the upcoming seamless roaming feature to say, “stay tuned for more”.

Thanks Spike!