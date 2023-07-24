Koodo Offers 50GB, 100GB Data Add-Ons for ‘Lowest Price Ever’

Gary Ng
15 mins ago

Telus-owned Koodo is targeting select customers with a limited-time ‘Data Days’ promotion again, offering data add-ons for a fraction of their regular price.

“Hey XXXX, Data Days is back for a very limited time! Until tomorrow (July 25) at 11:59pm, you can get HUGE monthly bonus data added to your plan for our lowest price ever,” reads a text message received by RFD user ‘iappleguy’.

Koodo then details the cost of 50GB or 100GB data add-ons:

  • 50GB of additional monthly data for $10 per month, reply FLASH50 ($0.20/GB)
  • 100GB of additional monthly data for $15 per month, reply FLASH100 ($0.15/GB)

Normally, Koodo data overages are billed at $130/1GB if you choose to accept them. Regular data pricing in this case would be $6,500 or $13,000 for 50GB or 100GB respectively, if one was to pay the advertised data rates.

Some Koodo customers on a $39/20GB plan mentioned they were being targeted with this ‘Data Days’ offer. Telecos are offering cheap data add-ons or offering more data, while keeping monthly pricing at around the same rates. We know this based on the average revenue per user (ARPU) metrics announced by telecoms during their quarterly earnings.

Back in January, Koodo texted customers offering them cheaper data monthly add-ons as well. This latest pricing for 100GB of data has increased since then by $3 per month.

Did you get this promo text from Koodo?

