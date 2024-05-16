Telus Commits $10 Billion to Network Expansion in Quebec

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Telus has announced a significant investment exceeding $10 billion to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations in Quebec over the next five years.

This plan is part of a broader commitment to invest $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability, and advance network technology.

“At Telus, we know that a reliable and powerful network is essential in keeping Quebecers connected to the people, information, and resources that matter most,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of Telus. “That is why we are investing more than $10 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum in Quebec over the next five years, bringing our total commitment to $73 billion across Canada by 2028.”

Since 2000, Telus touted it has invested over $35 billion in Quebec, developing network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum, including its 5G and PureFibre networks.

Telus is also partnering with the Quebec government and the CRTC through two grant programs to expand its 5G network to rural communities in Eastern Quebec and Chaudière-Appalaches. The company plans to deploy nearly 80 new cell sites to expand connectivity.

Additionally, Telus is incorporating ORAN technology to create more reliable and faster connections while reducing energy use. The company says it is using AI and advanced analytics to plan new infrastructure builds to optimize coverage and network performance.

Earlier this week, Telus also touted its plans to invest $17 billion in B.C. to similarly expand networks and more.

Other articles in the category: Telus

