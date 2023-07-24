Pizza-Scented Xbox Controllers: Get Ready for TMNT: Mutant Mayhem

Paramount Pictures and Xbox are teaming up to offer gamers an exciting treat in celebration of the upcoming movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Fans can now enter to win a limited edition of ooze green, pizza-scented Xbox Wireless Controllers, perfectly designed to complement the Turtles’ latest adventures.

Designed to immerse fans in the world of the fearless foursome, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a mouthwatering slice of New York pizza.

The controllers are available in four variations, representing the signature colors, weapons, and personalities of each Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

To stand a chance to win one of these epic controllers, fans can follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweet the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.

The giveaway runs from July 24 to August 13, 2023.

Additionally, fans in NYC can experience the pizza-scented controllers firsthand at the Xbox Gaming Lounge in the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue on August 2, 2023, from 4-7 pm ET.

These unique controllers are a perfect match for games like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge,” available with Xbox Game Pass.

In this arcade-style game, players can select their fighter and use radical combos to defeat opponents, showcasing intense combat with incredible ninja abilities, both solo and in multiplayer mode for up to six players.

In the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” movie, the Turtle brothers venture into the human world, striving to be accepted as normal teenagers through their heroic acts. Their efforts take a wild turn when they confront a mysterious crime syndicate and face an army of mutants.

The movie hits theaters worldwide in August 2023, with a digital premium release on September 5. Check out the official trailer below and tell us what you think.