Apple TV+ Releases “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” Official Trailer [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ is set to captivate audiences with the upcoming true-crime series “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn,” which is premiering worldwide on August 25.

This four-part documentary delves into the astonishing journey of former CEO turned fugitive, Carlos Ghosn. It provides an in-depth look at his climb to corporate success, shocking arrest, and a daring escape that left the world stunned.

“Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” features interviews and footage from Mike Taylor, the former Green Beret mastermind behind Ghosn’s audacious escape, and Carlos Ghosn himself.

Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed book “Boundless” by Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the series uncovers never-before-seen details.

Viewers get insights into Ghosn’s rise to corporate power in Japan, multiple arrests, and the intricacies of his daring escape to Lebanon.

As one of the most shocking international business and legal dramas of the decade, “Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn” promises unparalleled access to the key figures involved and the unfolding events.

Produced by Box To Box, the series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, both acclaimed for their previous works. The talented filmmaker James Jones, known for “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes,” directs the project.

Check out the official trailer below and do share your thoughts with us in the comments section.