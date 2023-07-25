Eastlink Advances Fibre Network Expansion in Ontario

Continuing its fibre expansion work in Ontario, Eastlink announced the recent completion of its fibre network in Mindemoya. This move is part of the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund program.

“Demand for access to high-speed internet in more rural communities has never been greater, making builds like these so crucial,” said Jeff Gillham, Eastlink CEO, in a statement on Tuesday. “We are proud to deliver on that in Mindemoya and look forward to doing the same in other Ontario communities soon.”

Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens applauded the investment Eastlink has made, stating, “The arrival of a fibre network in the community of Mindemoya is a significant improvement in connectivity that will strengthen our local economy and enhance our ability to retain and attract residents and workers.”

Eastlink plans to continue its high-speed internet expansion to more unserved and underserved communities. This project will span approximately 2,500 km of new fibre, representing a total investment of $125 million as part of the Government of Ontario’s Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program. The expansion will reach the communities of Greater Sudbury, Bruce, and Lambton, including Huron, where construction is currently underway.

Senior VP Engineering and CTO Eastlink, Steve Irvine, expressed his satisfaction regarding the ongoing work in Huron, “Permitting work is ongoing, and fibre placement preparation is in progress.”

Over the past decade, Eastlink has invested over $1 billion, including more than $180 million in Northern Ontario, in its networks to connect thousands of small communities across Canada, providing them with high-speed internet via the company’s fibre network.