iOS 17 Beta 4, visionOS Beta 2 and More Out for Developers

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple has released a new round of beta software for developers, including the fourth beta of iOS 17. Check out what’s available for download below right now:

  • Xcode 15 beta 5 (15A5209g)
  • iOS 17 beta 4 (21A5291h)
  • iPadOS 17 beta 4 (21A5291h)
  • macOS 14 beta 4 (23A5301g)
  • watchOS 10 beta 4 (21R5320i)
  • tvOS 17 beta 4 (21J5318f)

Also out is visionOS beta 2, build 21N5207f. Yesterday, Apple opened up applications for developers to apply for a Vision Pro developer kits.

Stay tuned to find out what’s exactly new in these software builds, ahead of their fall launches (minus visionOS of course).

