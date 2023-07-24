You Can Now Apply for an Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit

Apple has launched its Vision Pro developer kit on Monday, designed to assist developers in creating innovative apps and games for visionOS. By leveraging the developer kit, creators can swiftly build, modify, and test applications on Vision Pro, leading to extraordinary spatial experiences, says the company.

The kit is provided as a loan to prepare developers for the upcoming launch of the new App Store on Vision Pro. The kit comes with a range of benefits to ensure an easy and efficient development process.

Assistance with device setup and onboarding is provided, along with check-in sessions with Apple experts. These experts will guide developers through UI design and development, and assist in refining the application.

Furthermore, the kit includes two extra code-level support requests to help troubleshoot any coding issues that may arise. However, it’s important to note that this development device remains the property of Apple and must be returned upon request. It also must remain at the address it is shipped to, plus Apple will require regular check-ins.

Developers interested in the Vision Pro developer kit can submit a brief application. They need to be an Account Holder in the Apple Developer Program, provide information about their team’s development skills and existing apps, and agree to the terms and conditions. Applications will undergo a review process, with priority given to those developing an app that fully exploits the features and capabilities of visionOS.

Vision Pro developer kits are now available: “Please note this is an Apple-owned development device. The kit will need to stay at its ship-to address in a private, secure workspace accessible only by you and your authorized developers. You’ll have regular check-ins with Apple and… — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 24, 2023

Apple announced the much-anticipated Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset, at its WWDC keynote. The device is likened to ski goggles and borrows design elements from AirPods Max and Apple Watch.

Described as a leap into spatial computing, the Vision Pro introduces a novel workspace with an infinite canvas for apps, enabling seamless app transitions and customization. Its 3D camera captures spatial photos and videos, and it offers lifelike FaceTime and collaborative experiences, transforming any room into a personal theatre.

The Vision Pro, integrated with the new visionOS, is constructed from three-dimensionally formed laminated glass, enclosed in an aluminum alloy frame. It boasts a Light Seal for a precise fit, and a breathable, adjustable Head Band for comfort.

Its battery allows for up to 2 hours of use without charging and all-day use when plugged in. Proximity speakers deliver Spatial Audio for an immersive experience. Interaction is achieved via eye, hand, and voice control, alongside Siri integration for swift command execution.

Advanced features include a micro-OLED display system, precise eye tracking, high-resolution cameras for clear view, and an efficient dual-chip design for running visionOS. Apple Vision Pro is hailed as the “most advanced personal electronics device ever.”

Vision Pro pricing will start at $3,499 USD, about $4,700 CAD, but will debut first only in the US. A recent report claimed the Vision Pro might hit Canada in 2024.