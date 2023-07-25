New ‘My Netflix’ Feature Brings Tailored Streaming Experience

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

In a bid to enhance user experience, Netflix has unveiled “My Netflix,” a new feature that serves as a personalized one-stop shop for movies and TV shows.

My netflix

This dedicated new space provides Netflix users with easy shortcuts to their favorite content, making it a breeze to select the movies and series they want to watch.

Within “My Netflix,” users can conveniently access various categories tailored to their preferences. These include downloaded content, such as episodes of favorite TV series like “Quarterback” for long flights, as well as movies and series that have received a thumbs up.

Additionally, the feature displays the shows and films saved to the user’s “My List,” allowing quick access to titles like “Heart of Stone.”

The interactive element is crucial to My Netflix’s functionality. By providing feedback and interacting with the platform, users can further customize their viewing experience.

For instance, saving action-thrillers like “Extraction 2” to “My List” or giving a thumbs up to popular series like “Bridgerton” will result in more tailored recommendations on the My Netflix tab.

Netflix

For users on the go, the mobile-friendly design of My Netflix ensures that accessing saved or downloaded content is hassle-free. However, users can still explore the full catalog of series and films through the Home tab and other sections of the Netflix app.

‘My Netflix’ will be available on iPhone and iPad starting today, and rolling out on Android devices in early August.

