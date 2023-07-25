Roku Unveils New Content Discovery Features for Canadians

Roku today announced the launch of three new features and an enhanced Streaming Store experience aimed at improving content discovery for Canadian consumers. These updates will be rolled out in the upcoming months and will be accessible on Roku streaming players and Roku TVs.

‘What to Watch’, a new addition to the Home Screen Menu, provides a visual guide to trending movies and TV shows from various streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Discovery Plus, and more. It offers easy access to a personalized selection of recently added titles, user-tailored recommendations, and other unique features.

The ‘Continue Watching’ feature embedded within ‘What to Watch’ allows users to easily resume their previously streamed TV shows and movies. The function provides a one-stop hub to continue content from several streaming channels, with more channels to be added in the future.

The ‘Save List’ feature enables users to save movies and shows from across the Roku platform to stream later. Available both on the Home Screen Menu and the Roku Mobile App, ‘Save List’ offers a single destination for quick access to saved content. Users can easily add a title to their list via the “Save” option on movie and TV show detail pages.

“We believe it is our responsibility to help consumers navigate the streaming landscape,” said Arthur van Rest, VP International at Roku, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “By personalizing the way our customers connect with the content they love and offering more ways to discover and access new content to stream or save for later, our users have more tools than ever to watch what they want with ease.”

The improved Streaming Store will offer users a more immersive and visually appealing space to browse, search, and add free and paid channels to their devices. It also facilitates easy navigation through different categories to find and shop for new streaming content. The Streaming Store, set to appear on devices in the coming months (including the new Roku Philips QLED TV), aims to provide a more streamlined and integrated shopping experience on the Roku platform.