Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from July 26

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50 or a $100 bill credit with Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.
Save up to $240 on any Internet package when you activate a Mobility plan at the same time.
Save $20/month for every family member you add to your account. On an eligible 2-year plan with Bell SmartPay.
Get 75GB for $55/month when you bundle with a home service. (Ontario)
Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.
Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 and get double the storage size at no extra cost. Plus, get up to $710 off when your trade in an eligible phone.
Get bonus Crave Mobile Basic with Ads for 24 months with Unlimited Shareable Plans Ultimate 25 & 50 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.
Get up to $600 in bill credits for every line you add. Available to Small Business customers activating additional lines on an eligible 2-year plan.
Ongoing deals:
Save $60 when you buy online.
Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
30GB for $45/mo for 24 months (Based on $10/mo off the $55/mo plan for 24 months using promo code 10FIDO when you bring your own phone).
Get up to 80% off select Certified Pre-Owned devices when you activate with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
Get Google Pixel 7 at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $33.29/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.
Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $24.58/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.
Get iPhone 14 at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $47.12/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.
Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 online with Fido Payment Program and double the storage at no extra cost. Plus, trade in an eligible device and receive a bonus trade-in credit of up to $400.
Ongoing deals:
Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.
TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.
Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $75/mo for 12 months!
Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
Refer a friend to Koodo Prepaid and you can both get up to $50 in credits over 2 months. You can get up to $150 worth of credits per year.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 and get twice the storage at no added cost. Select the 512GB memory option and you’ll get it for the same price as 256GB ($160 discount). Available on select Koodo Tab.
Certified pre-owned phones starting at $5/month with the Tab. Online only.
Get 20 GB in Quebec or 10 GB in other regions, for only $39/month. Plus choose a free perk. When you bring your own phone.
Ongoing deals:
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.
Get bonus data when you activate select prepaid plans using a promo code. Exclusive Quebec deal.
Get a bonus 2GB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the prepaid plans of $30/mo or more at 3G speed or $35/mo or more at 4G speed.
Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo prepaid plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 prepaid plan.
For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
Get $1,225 off your Samsung Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get double the memory for no extra cost when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB or a Z Fold5 512GB. Offer only available with a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment term.
Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $2,145. Double the memory at no extra cost and get the 512GB model for the same price as 256GB. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Ongoing deals:
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of data for $55 per month in Quebec, 100GB of CAN-U.S. data for $65/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Save 40% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $20 per month for six months.
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Save up to $850 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get iPad (9th generation) for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, connect it to your unlimited data plan for just $10 extra per month.
Get the Google Pixel 7 and save $445 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years with an Unlimited CAN-US 5G+ plan when you bring your own device (Quebec only).
Get amazing deals during the Summer Tech Upgrade Event (exclusive offers for Business).
Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.
Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $53/month.
Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.
Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Unlimited nationwide 5G data plans starting from $50/month in Quebec or from $55/month in other regions. After a credit of $10/month for 24 months when you bring your own phone.
Save up to 80% on certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.
Ongoing deals:
Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
Get 30GB for $45/month after a credit of $10/month for 24 months or 40GB for $50/month after a credit of $12/month for 24 months. When you bring your own phone, on new activations only. (Excluding Quebec).
Get a $25/month credit for 12 months on the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps Unlimited Internet plans, or a $35/month credit for 12 months on the 300 Mbps plan. (Ontario only)
Get iPhone 11 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
Get the Google Pixel 6a for $0 down and $1/month, with Sweet Pay™ over 24 months on an eligible 2-year plan.
Get 10GB for $39/month when you bring your own phone. Available on new activations only. (Excluding Quebec)
Limited time offer: get 40GB for $55/month, Unlimited Canada-U.S. Calling + U.S. Roaming, on new activations. (Quebec only)
Get 20GB for $39/month when you bring your own phone. Available on new activations only. (Quebec only)
Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $0 down, 0% APR, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan.
Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON).
Get a new phone. Plans starting from $33/mo in QC or from $35/mo in other regions.
Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.
Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).
Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One.
Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.
Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).
Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
1 Year free Phone Protection Plan: Add this add-on when you activate a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5, and get a $9/mo. discount for up to 12 months. 2-year term required. In-store only. Offer ends August 18th.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 from $15/mo. With TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan (save up to $1,176). After Digital Discount. 2-year term required. Plus, trade in an eligible device and save up to $400 extra.
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 from $65/mo. With TradeUp on a $60/mo. plan (save up to $1,272). After Digital Discount. 2-year term required. Plus, trade in an eligible device and save up to $400 extra.
Pre-order the 512GB size of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 and get double the storage for no additional cost. Save up to $168.
Ongoing deals:
Get 100GB extra data to use whenever you go over your monthly data amount. With any new phone on select unlimited plans
Limited time Offer (Bring your own phone): Get 7GB of data for $35/mo, 20GB for $39/mo and 50GB for $55/mo. $55/mo includes a $5/mo credit for 24 months.
Canada-US, 40 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
Add a line and save. Get 7GB of data for $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months and Digital Discount. Additional Postpaid lines only.
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
