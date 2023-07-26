Major Automakers Unite to Build EV Charging Network in Canada

Seven of the world’s biggest automakers – BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Stellantis NV – have announced a joint venture to expedite the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in North America. The initiative aims to make EV charging more accessible, reliable, and convenient.

The joint venture will oversee the development of a new, high-powered charging network, with plans to install at least 30,000 chargers.

The venture will capitalize on public and private funds to accelerate the installation of high-powered charging for customers. The new charging stations will be accessible to all battery-powered electric vehicles from any automaker using the Combined Charging System (CCS) or Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).

The stations are expected to meet or exceed the spirit and requirements of the U.S. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. The joint venture claims it will become the leading network of reliable high-powered charging stations in North America.

The first stations are anticipated to open in the United States in the summer of 2024, with Canadian stations to follow. Each site will be equipped with multiple high-powered DC chargers, facilitating long-distance journeys for customers. In alignment with the sustainability strategies of all seven automakers, the joint venture plans to power the charging network solely with renewable energy.

The stations will be conveniently located and offer amenities such as restrooms, food service, and retail operations. A select number of flagship stations will offer additional amenities.

The network will allow for seamless integration with participating automakers’ in-vehicle and in-app experiences, including reservations, intelligent route planning and navigation, payment applications, transparent energy management, and more. Furthermore, the network will leverage Plug & Charge technology to further enhance the customer experience, say the companies.

Now, what’s interesting here is GM and Mercedes have signed onto Tesla’s NACS for their vehicles. But the others have not. The charging network seeks to rival Tesla’s robust Supercharger network. That feat is easier said than done, but in the end more chargers will benefit EV owners. Supported Tesla vehicles can buy a CCS adapter that lets them charge at CCS charging stations.