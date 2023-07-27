Analyst Predicts iPhone 15 Pro Max Pricing to Start at US $1,199

In a recent research note, Barclays analyst Tim Long forecasts the iPhone 15 Pro to be approximately $100 more expensive in the U.S. than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro (via MacRumors).

Meanwhile, he expects the iPhone 15 Pro Max to see an even greater increase in price, ranging from $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The prices of the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are likely to remain unchanged, according to Long’s estimates.

Potential prices for the iPhone 15 lineup in the U.S. could be as follows:

iPhone 15: $799 (no change)

iPhone 15 Plus: $899 (no change)

iPhone 15 Pro: Up to $1,099 (vs. $999 now)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to $1,299 (vs. $1,099 now)

Reports suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast an upgraded Telephoto lens with periscope technology, offering a remarkable 5-6x zoom capability without blur, unlike the 3x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

This new feature may not be available on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro, which could explain the significant price difference.

Long speculates that the periscope lens could contribute around $50 to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s overall manufacturing costs.

However, it’s important to approach price estimates for upcoming iPhones with some caution, as they are merely educated guesses and may not always be accurate.

In the past, analysts have sometimes predicted price increases that didn’t materialize, as seen with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September, despite reports of a temporary display-related manufacturing issue for the Pro models.

The Pro models are rumored to come with various new features, including a USB-C port, titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner display bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, increased RAM, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.

Earlier reports by Bloomberg indicated that Apple was considering raising the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models, though the exact amount remains unspecified.