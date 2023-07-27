Niantic Announces Monster Hunter Now Launches September 14 on iOS and Android

Niantic, the studio behind Pokémon Go, has announced that its latest mobile game Monster Hunter Now is launching on September 14 on iOS and Android.

During a 30-minute Monter Hunter Now Showcase, the studio went in-depth on the upcoming game while also confirming its imminent launch. The virtual presentation highlights the gameplay, as well as an assortment of weapons and monsters players, can expect to encounter while playing.

Monster Hunter Now was first revealed earlier this year. Partnering with Capcom, Niantic is capitalizing on its experience developing AR titles and adapting them for one of Capcom’s biggest IPs. During its reveal, Niantic confirmed that players could play together to “take down the fiercest monsters in the world, adding a social element to the thrilling experience.”

At launch, 13 monsters will be available for players to hunt. This includes the Great Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, Barroth, Great Girros, Tobi-Kadachi, Jyuratodus, Paolumu, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos, and Diablos. Niantic is supporting an arsenal of weapons, including Sword & Shield, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and Bow.

Players can preregister now on both iOS and Android to receive some in-game bonuses when it launches. The game will be free-to-play when it launches on September 14th.