The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons Now Available on Nintendo Switch Online

Starting today, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can dive into two classic titles in the The Legend of Zelda franchise. Both The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons are available as part of Nintendo’s Game Boy library on Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons released in 2001. Developed by Flagship, a subsidiary of Capcom, the games first launched on Game Boy Color. Much like Pokemon games, Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons are largely two sides of the same coin. Each game is a standalone experience. However, they do feature a password system that links them together. Characters, enemies, and items can be changed when transported from one game to the other.

In The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Link must face Veran, Sorceress of Shadows and prevent Land of Labrynna from falling into darkness. In this game, Link can manipulate time in order to help him on his quest. For instance, if a river blocks Link’s path in the present, he can travel to the past and move a stone, redirecting the water flow.

On the other hand, the Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons sees Link control the power of the seasons in his battle against Onox in the troubled land of Holodrum. Link can overcome obstacles by manipulating the seasons. If Link finds a small plant at the bottom of a cliff, transform the season to spring, and use the newly grown flower to get a boost up to the top.

Nintendo Switch Online is the monthly subscription service for Switch. It's available in Canada at $4.99/month or $24.99/year. Players gain access to online play and cloud saves and are able to access a library of classic Nintendo titles. This includes monthly support of NES titles, SNES games, Game Boy.