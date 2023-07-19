WhatsApp Launches Standalone App for Wear OS Smartwatches

In response to high anticipation and extensive beta testing, WhatsApp has officially released its standalone app for smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS (via TechCrunch).

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement, stating that the app enables users to initiate new conversations, reply to messages, and make VoIP calls directly from their smartwatch.

Starting today, the WhatsApp app is gradually rolling out worldwide and is compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3. Users can conveniently send and receive text and voice messages, as well as emojis and quick replies, directly from their wrist.

Google unveiled WhatsApp’s Wear OS app during its developer-focused I/O conference in May. Initially released as a beta version, the app was expected to be publicly available in the near future

At the same conference, Google introduced improved Wear OS apps from various third-party companies like Spotify and Peloton, along with updates to its own apps, aiming to deliver an enhanced experience for Wear OS-based smartwatches.

It’s worth noting that unlike Wear OS, Apple’s watchOS currently lacks a standalone WhatsApp app. Consequently, Apple Watch users have limited functionality, with no native option to send messages or make calls via WhatsApp on the smartwatch.

However, users can view incoming messages and respond to them using their Apple Watch’s screen if they have enabled the appropriate notification settings on their iPhone.

Despite this limitation, the Apple Watch has maintained its dominance in the overall smartwatch market for an extended period.

Earlier today, WhatsApp began rolling out a new feature designed to streamline the process of starting chats with unknown numbers.

This upcoming update, soon to be available on both iOS and Android, enables users to search for phone numbers directly within the app, then allowing them to start a chat without the need to first save the number in their contact list.