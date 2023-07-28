Apple’s Vision Pro Developer Kits Include Personalized Fit, AirTag Integration

Earlier this week, Apple introduced the Vision Pro developer kit, which offers a unique opportunity for developers to create apps tailored for the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

Now according to Mark Gurman, Apple will employ an app that assists developers, once they are approved, in identifying the correct Head Band and Light Seal fit for the Vision Pro (via MacRumors).

The “W” and “N” designations will likely refer to width and nose bridge size, respectively, similar to measurements used for fitting glasses and other optical devices.

Developers who wear glasses and require optical inserts will be connected with Zeiss, who will handle the prescription information.

It’s important to note that each kit will be customized for a single developer, as achieving a snug fit between the face and the Light Seal is essential for optimal usage. This may limit other team members from experiencing the Vision Pro to its fullest potential.

Furthermore, Apple’s developer website reveals details about an unpairing workflow for AirTags when returning the developer kit. This suggests that Apple plans to use its item trackers to monitor the location of the headsets.

Here’s the form a developer will need to fill out when they are approved for a Vision Pro development kit + the Measure and Fit app that uses the camera to determine head band and light seal size. Lenses will come from Zeiss directly. pic.twitter.com/TG7Zuzgcay — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 27, 2023

To maintain security, Vision Pro developer kits are shipped in lockable Pelican cases, which must be kept locked when the headset is not in use, and developers are required to store the headsets securely.

The possibility of including an AirTag in the storage case could assist in tracking the headset in case of theft.

Each developer granted access to the kit will receive guidance and support during the testing and app development process from a designated partnership manager. Apple intends to prioritize developers working on apps that take full advantage of the visionOS features and capabilities.

While applications for the Vision Pro developer kit have been open since earlier this week, there is no official confirmation yet on approved applicants.