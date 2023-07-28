X iOS App Now Available, Twitter Logo Terminated
After transitioning the Twitter Android app to X, the iOS version which was in App Store review, has now been complete.
The new X update for the old Twitter app is now live, marking the end of the latter’s iconic bird icon.
Version 9.68 of the X iOS app reads the same boilerplate changelog message of, “We made improvements and squashed bugs so Twitter is even better for you.”
“The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone,” reads the app description. According to X, it will let you:
- Post content for the world to see and join public conversations
- Stay up to date on breaking news
- Go live with Spaces for audio or stream live video
- Communicate privately with Direct Messages
- Subscribe to Blue to expand your reach, get a blue checkmark, and more
- Earn a living creating exclusive content for your paid subscribers and share in the ad revenue generated in replies to your posts
- Create and join Communities around topics and interests, from sports to music to technology
- Upload and watch videos up to 3 hours in length
- Write and read long form posts
- Connect directly with your customers to help your business grow
Today, X also expanded its Ads Revenue Sharing to more users. To be eligible, you need to:
- Subscribe to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations
- Have at least 15M impressions on your posts within the last 3 months
- 500 followers
X, formerly known as Twitter, is under X Corp. and will soon become ‘the everything app’.
Earlier this week, owner Elon Musk said, “X will become the most valuable brand on Earth. Make my words.”
