X iOS App Now Available, Twitter Logo Terminated

After transitioning the Twitter Android app to X, the iOS version which was in App Store review, has now been complete.

The new X update for the old Twitter app is now live, marking the end of the latter’s iconic bird icon.

Version 9.68 of the X iOS app reads the same boilerplate changelog message of, “We made improvements and squashed bugs so Twitter is even better for you.”

“The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone,” reads the app description. According to X, it will let you:

Post content for the world to see and join public conversations

Stay up to date on breaking news

Go live with Spaces for audio or stream live video

Communicate privately with Direct Messages

Subscribe to Blue to expand your reach, get a blue checkmark, and more

Earn a living creating exclusive content for your paid subscribers and share in the ad revenue generated in replies to your posts

Create and join Communities around topics and interests, from sports to music to technology

Upload and watch videos up to 3 hours in length

Write and read long form posts

Connect directly with your customers to help your business grow

Today, X also expanded its Ads Revenue Sharing to more users. To be eligible, you need to:

Subscribe to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations

Have at least 15M impressions on your posts within the last 3 months

500 followers

X, formerly known as Twitter, is under X Corp. and will soon become ‘the everything app’.

Earlier this week, owner Elon Musk said, “X will become the most valuable brand on Earth. Make my words.”

Click here to download X for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.