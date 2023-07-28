X Monthly Users Hit New High of 541 Million

X, formerly known as Twitter, has reached a new high in monthly users, according to owner Elon Musk.

The news was shared moments ago on Friday morning by Musk, attaching a screenshot of a user chart noting 541,562,214 monthly users for 2023.

𝕏 monthly users reach new high in 2023 pic.twitter.com/trqLGBEvvA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

Musk said the chart is “1/1 to yesterday”, meaning the data is accurate as of Thursday.

While X, the rebranded Twitter, reaches new user highs, Threads, the so-called competitor to X, has seen its initial userbase drop by over 50%, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier today, Musk asked, “what’s it like in the metaverse?”, responding to a user’s x note that pointed out Meta has lost over $21.2 billion on its metaverse investment since 2022.

As for the X app on Android, it has received its redesign, while the iOS app redesign to show the new logo has been approved and is coming any time now.

Musk had said X would only have a ‘dark mode’ but after user feedback, he said yesterday they will now “keep light mode”, with the default being dark from now on.

Later, Musk also added about the new user highs, “this is after removal of a vast number of bots.”