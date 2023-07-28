Xbox Games With Gold August 2023: Blue Fire and Inertial Drift

Microsoft has revealed its Xbox Games With Gold titles for August 2023. Available to all those subscribed to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, players will be given access to Blue Fire and Inertial Drift.

Xbox Games With Gold is a monthly perk for having an active Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Each month, Xbox offers a couple of games to redeem for free and keep for as long as a subscription is enabled.

Microsoft recently announced that Xbox Live Gold will be replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core. Though, all games redeemed through Xbox Live Gold will be accessible as long as a valid subscription is maintained. Thus, this is the last month Xbox Live Gold will be available.

Here are your Xbox Live Gold games for August 2023.

Blue Fire ($19.99 ERP) Available August 1 to 31

Evil forces have taken over the world of Penumbra. They need a warrior of light and darkness! Embark on a journey to explore temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, battle wild enemies, and go on side quests. Master the art of movement as you face increasingly challenging Void Puzzles and unlock the secrets that will save the day.

Inertial Drift ($19.99 ERP) Available August 1 to 31

Can you master the perfect drift? Drive through a 90s retro-future in this arcade racing game that leverages a unique handling model and twin-stick drift mechanics. Choose from 16 unique cars across 20 wild tracks to tear through the neon streets. Rev up your skills in the single-player story move and then prove you’re the best in multiplayer.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $18.99 per month.