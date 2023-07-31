Amazon Updates Ad Revenue Sharing Policy for Fire TV Apps

Amazon is making significant changes to its ad revenue and impressions share policy for app developers who offer ad-supported streaming video services on Fire TV, as noted by StreamTV Insider.

Starting September 1, international app developers must either opt into Amazon’s ad publishing service or share a portion of their ad revenue with the company.

For domestic and foreign streaming services with ad-supported Fire TV apps, 30% of their in-country advertising impressions will now be allocated to Amazon.

In the U.S., developers whose apps receive 50,000 hours or more usage in a month must enroll in Amazon Publishing Services (APS). For apps developed and distributed outside the U.S., the threshold is lowered to 30,000 hours.

In countries where APS is not available, ad-supported streaming video services are required to provide 30% of their ad revenue to Amazon, effective September 30.

According to a spokesperson for Amazon, this move aims to streamline their business practices for third-party streaming video services, and helping streaming partners reach a broader global audience.

Prior to this change, enrollment in APS was mandatory for ad-enabled Fire TV apps in available regions, but there was no specific policy for ad-supported apps in non-APS countries.

Amazon Fire TV, running on a modified Android OS, controls 40% of devices in the U.S. streaming TV market.

In the past, Amazon’s developer policies led major services like YouTube and Peacock to withdraw their apps or not support Fire TV devices all together.