Star Trek Streaming in Canada Lands on Paramount+

John Quintet
43 mins ago

Paramount+ has announced it is now the streaming destination for all things Star Trek in Canada. Starting today, August 1, 2023, the service is offering over 800 episodes and 12 feature films of the iconic Star Trek series for fans to binge on.

The first season, as well as the current one, of the show “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is now available on Paramount+. Fans will be thrilled to know that additional Star Trek content is set to be added to the platform throughout the month of August, including “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Additionally, the highly anticipated “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” crossover episode has been made available. Fans can also look forward to the first-ever Star Trek musical episode, “Subspace Rhapsody,” available from August 3.

“STAR TREK is one of the most iconic TV brands in the world,” said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President, Content, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada, in an emailed statement. “In the decades since the first series premiered in 1966, the franchise has evolved, growing and inspiring its audience with expansive storytelling and a diverse cast of characters. We are so thrilled Paramount+ is now the Canadian streaming destination for the catalogue.”

The forthcoming series and movie event “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” and “Star Trek: Section 31,” respectively, will also find their streaming home on Paramount+.

The new air times for the Star Trek series on Paramount+ are as follows:

  • Currently streaming: “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard”
  • August 1, 2023: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Seasons 1 & 2)
  • August 8, 2023: “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Seasons 1 – 7)
  • August 15, 2023: “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (Seasons 1 – 7)
  • August 22, 2023: “Star Trek Voyager” (Seasons 1 – 7)
  • August 29, 2023: “Star Trek Enterprise” (Seasons 1 – 4)
  • September 5, 2023: “Star Trek: The Animated Series” (Seasons 1 & 2) and “Star Trek: The Original Series” (Seasons 1 – 3)

Check out the new Star Trek streaming home trailer below from Paramount+:

YouTube video

To celebrate this announcement, Paramount+ will be hosting the “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” activation at Toronto’s Fan Expo from August 24 to 27. Exclusive fan screenings will also be held in Vancouver and Calgary on Star Trek Day, September 8. Further details are yet to be announced.

Previously, Bell Media’s Crave had exclusive rights to Star Trek content. But earlier last month, Bell confirmed Star Trek content would be leaving its streaming service. However, CTV Sci-Fi subscribers will still retain access to all episodes of Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and Prodigy via CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus Bring Back Popular 20GB Plan

The flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell have brought back the popular $39/20GB plan, ahead of the back-to-school season. Back in May, Koodo debuted the $39/20GB plan, matching rivals Fido and Virgin Plus. These brands were matching the $39/20GB first launched by Freedom Mobile. Eventually in June, the $39/20 suddenly “expired” and went down...
Gary Ng
1 day ago

Crave with Ads Tiers Now Available from $9.99/month

Bell Media’s Crave announced today the introduction of new ad-supported plan options to its direct-to-consumer subscription offering. Consumers can choose between Crave Basic with Ads for $9.99/month, Crave Standard with Ads for $14.99/month, and the ad-free option, Crave Premium Ad-Free, available at $19.99/month. The company teased back in June new ad-supported tiers were coming. All...
John Quintet
7 days ago

Virgin Plus Launches 5G Unlimited Plans

Bell’s Virgin Plus has launched a refreshed website and new unlimited 5G plans on Tuesday. Virgin Plus is marketing its unlimited nationwide 5G data starting at $50 per month, but it’s actually $60 before a $10 credit for 24 months. Check out their unlimited 5G plans below, which have speed caps of up to 250...
Gary Ng
1 week ago