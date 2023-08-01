Star Trek Streaming in Canada Lands on Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced it is now the streaming destination for all things Star Trek in Canada. Starting today, August 1, 2023, the service is offering over 800 episodes and 12 feature films of the iconic Star Trek series for fans to binge on.

The first season, as well as the current one, of the show “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is now available on Paramount+. Fans will be thrilled to know that additional Star Trek content is set to be added to the platform throughout the month of August, including “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

Additionally, the highly anticipated “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” crossover episode has been made available. Fans can also look forward to the first-ever Star Trek musical episode, “Subspace Rhapsody,” available from August 3.

“STAR TREK is one of the most iconic TV brands in the world,” said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President, Content, Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada, in an emailed statement. “In the decades since the first series premiered in 1966, the franchise has evolved, growing and inspiring its audience with expansive storytelling and a diverse cast of characters. We are so thrilled Paramount+ is now the Canadian streaming destination for the catalogue.”

The forthcoming series and movie event “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” and “Star Trek: Section 31,” respectively, will also find their streaming home on Paramount+.

The new air times for the Star Trek series on Paramount+ are as follows:

Currently streaming: “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard”

August 1, 2023: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Seasons 1 & 2)

August 8, 2023: “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Seasons 1 – 7)

August 15, 2023: “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (Seasons 1 – 7)

August 22, 2023: “Star Trek Voyager” (Seasons 1 – 7)

August 29, 2023: “Star Trek Enterprise” (Seasons 1 – 4)

September 5, 2023: “Star Trek: The Animated Series” (Seasons 1 & 2) and “Star Trek: The Original Series” (Seasons 1 – 3)

Check out the new Star Trek streaming home trailer below from Paramount+:

To celebrate this announcement, Paramount+ will be hosting the “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” activation at Toronto’s Fan Expo from August 24 to 27. Exclusive fan screenings will also be held in Vancouver and Calgary on Star Trek Day, September 8. Further details are yet to be announced.

Previously, Bell Media’s Crave had exclusive rights to Star Trek content. But earlier last month, Bell confirmed Star Trek content would be leaving its streaming service. However, CTV Sci-Fi subscribers will still retain access to all episodes of Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and Prodigy via CTV.ca and the CTV app.