Star Trek Shows are Leaving Bell’s Crave

Bell Media has confirmed an impending reshuffle of Star Trek content for Canadian fans, and it won’t be on its Crave streaming service anymore.

Starting August 1st, Crave will phase out all Star Trek content, including legacy shows. However, Star Trek fans can still watch the shows on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel.

Since 2017, Bell Media has partnered with CBS (now Paramount) to distribute new Star Trek shows in Canada. The shows, both live-action and animated, aired on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel (formerly the Space Channel) on the same day they appeared on Paramount+ in the USA and became available on Crave the following day. With this upcoming change, Star Trek’s substantial library will leave Crave over the summer.

Crave subscribers have already been alerted about various shows exiting between July 24 and July 31. However, there is an exception for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The show, currently in its second season, will remain on Crave until the fall.

The destination for streaming Star Trek content post-Crave in Canada is yet to be disclosed. There is speculation that the shows will become available on Paramount+ in Canada, currently the only international instance of Paramount+ without original Star Trek content.

Despite the streaming shift, Bell Media will continue to broadcast Star Trek shows in Canada.

In a statement to Trek Movie, a Bell spokesperson confirmed, “Our licensing agreement to deliver Star Trek titles on Crave has changed. However, CTV Sci-Fi continues to be the exclusive Canadian broadcast home of Star Trek, and this content will continue to live on CTV.ca and the CTV app.”

Bell Media also confirmed CTV Sci-Fi subscribers would retain access to all episodes of Strange New Worlds, Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and Prodigy via CTV.ca and the CTV app.