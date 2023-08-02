Fido Offering $43/50GB ‘Special’ Plan to Some Customers

Rogers-owned Fido is offering up a “special offer” right now to select customers, in the form of a new 50GB plan, priced at $43 per month.

The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited global SMS/MMS.

Periodically, Fido will offer some higher-priced plans to existing customers in their online account, in a bid to increase average revenue per user metrics.

This particular $43/50GB plan was offered to a RFD user that currently is on a $38/25GB plan. Fido looks to extract $5 more per month, which would double their data. Seems like an enticing deal indeed. Other offers previously received from Fido that his customer did not jump on included $50/50GB and $48/60GB plans.

Check out a screenshot of the offer below:

Other Fido customers on RFD confirmed they also received this $43/50GB offer. Many suggested to wait for Black Friday this year to see if even better deals might pop.

Fido’s website only has up to 40GB right now, priced at $62 per month. So this $43 offer with 50GB definitely seems better than what’s publicly available.

Again, you need to manually log into your Fido account online to see these “special offers”. Let us know what you’re seeing in your account. Email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca if you ever see special offers worth sharing.