Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus Bring Back Popular 20GB Plan

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

The flanker brands of Rogers, Telus and Bell have brought back the popular $39/20GB plan, ahead of the back-to-school season.

Back in May, Koodo debuted the $39/20GB plan, matching rivals Fido and Virgin Plus. These brands were matching the $39/20GB first launched by Freedom Mobile.

Eventually in June, the $39/20 suddenly “expired” and went down to $39/10GB. But now it’s back up to $39/20GB from Fido, Virgin Plus and Koodo.

Telus-owned Public Mobile also has the $39/20GB plan (it never was removed), while Eastlink also has the $39/20GB plan.

Freedom Mobile now has nationwide data for all plans, while those on plans $45 and higher get 5G network access, and now live in numerous cities across the country.

As we gear up for the onslaught of back-to-school cellphone plans, get ready for some bigger discounts. But the best wireless plan deals seem to come around Black Friday, so if you can hold out, you might score some even better deals than last year.

