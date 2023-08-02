Sonos Move 2 Reportedly Launching Next Month, Says Leak

Sonos is preparing to launch its latest portable speaker, the Move 2, in the coming weeks. While missing the peak of the outdoor summer season, the new device promises substantial improvements over its predecessor, according to details obtained by The Verge.

Here are the latest rumoured key features and upgrades for the next-generation Move 2, which has been detailed by The Verge over the past few months. Just to make it easier to digest the rumours and specs of the Move 2, check out a roundup of the details below:

Design and Build: Retaining a similar design to the first-generation model, the Move 2 weighs over six pounds and retains the IP56 dust and water resistance. Shock-absorbent materials are again included to protect against drops and accidental tumbles.

Retaining a similar design to the first-generation model, the Move 2 weighs over six pounds and retains the IP56 dust and water resistance. Shock-absorbent materials are again included to protect against drops and accidental tumbles. Audio Performance: The most significant upgrade is the switch from mono to true stereo playback, thanks to the inclusion of dual-angled tweeters. The original Move had only one. A woofer handling bass frequencies and Automatic Trueplay will again optimize the Move 2’s sound whenever you change its position.

The most significant upgrade is the switch from mono to true stereo playback, thanks to the inclusion of dual-angled tweeters. The original Move had only one. A woofer handling bass frequencies and Automatic Trueplay will again optimize the Move 2’s sound whenever you change its position. Battery Life and Energy Efficiency : The Move 2 is expected to deliver continuous playback of up to 24 hours, far surpassing the 10 hours of the first-gen Move. With a replaceable battery and design tweaks to use less energy when idle, the Move 2 aims to improve standby endurance.

: The Move 2 is expected to deliver continuous playback of up to 24 hours, far surpassing the 10 hours of the first-gen Move. With a replaceable battery and design tweaks to use less energy when idle, the Move 2 aims to improve standby endurance. Connectivity and Controls : The new speaker will support line-in audio over its USB-C port and allow mobile devices to be charged via the same port. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 have been integrated, and there’s a new switch to disable voice assistant microphones. Unlike the original, the Move 2 will play Bluetooth audio across the rest of your Sonos system when you’re at home.

: The new speaker will support line-in audio over its USB-C port and allow mobile devices to be charged via the same port. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 have been integrated, and there’s a new switch to disable voice assistant microphones. Unlike the original, the Move 2 will play Bluetooth audio across the rest of your Sonos system when you’re at home. Additional Enhancements: The wireless charging base station now has a detachable power adapter, and Sonos has also introduced new controls carried over from the Era 100 and 300, including a dedicated volume slider.

The wireless charging base station now has a detachable power adapter, and Sonos has also introduced new controls carried over from the Era 100 and 300, including a dedicated volume slider. Colours and Price: The Move 2 will be available in three colours: black, white, and a new olive option. Priced at $449 in the United States, it reflects a $50 increase over the original’s current MSRP. Expect the price to also increase in Canada (it’s currently at $499 CAD)?

The original Move has gained popularity for its versatility and impressive sound quality, and Sonos appears to be building on that success with these enhancements. The addition of stereo audio and extended battery life puts the Move 2 at the forefront of the portable speaker market.

People are usually on vacation in the summer and the fall is when people start preparing to buy presents for the holidays and such, so a fall debut of the Move 2 doesn’t seem too uncanny. Given the waterproofing properties of the original Move, the predecessor will definitely still make the tail end of patio season, if it does debut next month.