Apple to Launch ‘AirTag 2’ with New Features in 2024 Says Kuo

Apple is reportedly gearing up for the release of a second-generation AirTag item tracker, according to a report from veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac).

While specific details about the new features are scarce, Kuo anticipates that enhanced integration with Vision Pro will be a key selling point.

Kuo had previously hinted at the possibility of an AirTag 2 launch back in June of the previous year. During that time, he had indicated that shipment estimates for the accessory were projected at around 20 million units in 2021 and 35 million units in 2022.

He mentioned that if AirTag sales continued to grow, Apple was likely to develop a second-generation version.

Now, it appears that Kuo’s prediction has come to fruition. In a recent Twitter post, he stated that AirTag 2 is expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of the coming year.

== Prediction update:

1. AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 2, 2023

Kuo believes that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple aims to build, with Vision Pro as the core, integrating various devices, including AirTag 2.

The current AirTag features a U1 chip for location tracking and precision finding. A more advanced version of the chip, possibly labeled the U2 chip, could be included in the upgraded AirTag.

Kuo has previously mentioned that the iPhone 15 will incorporate an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, creating a competitive ecosystem around Vision Pro.

As Apple’s plans for AirTag 2 unfold, more details about the new features and enhancements are expected to surface in the months leading up to the potential launch in 2024.