Elon Musk Slaps Rumour that X Plans Stock Trading Platform

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Twitter, now referred to as X, is reportedly seeking a partnership with a financial-data giant to build an integrated trading hub within its app.

Sources familiar with the matter have shared details of a request to Semafor, sent to major providers in the last few weeks, aiming to attract proposals for the inclusion of real-time stock data, financial content, and other features.

The request emphasizes the power of real-time information in the investing world and highlights the potential reach to “hundreds of millions of highly-qualified users.” However, the document also makes it clear that there will be no compensation from X for this project; instead, it asks interested bidders to state how much they will contribute themselves. It is still unclear which firms, if any, have submitted their proposals.

Owner Elon Musk envisions X as the first Western super-app, akin to WeChat in China, Gojek in Indonesia, and other similar platforms that combine consumer services like food delivery, ride-hailing, payments, and investing in one app. During a company town hall, Musk expressed the goal of expanding the app’s user base from 237 million to at least a billion.

Recently, X has rolled out limited features based on the “cashtag,” allowing users to view live stock charts. A proposed one-click option to buy and sell stocks on eToro has yet to be implemented but may become another source of revenue for the company.

While X has ambitious plans, there are significant challenges ahead. Previous attempts by other social media companies to integrate payments, savings, and e-commerce have largely failed, raising questions about the potential success of X’s initiative. Dogecoin payments on X soon?

This all sounds fine and dandy, but Musk just slapped down this report, saying, “No work is being done on this to the best of my knowledge.” Is that a clear denial that this won’t happen? Or just a carefully worded response to the supposed leak?

Other articles in the category: News

Google Launches New Privacy Tools for Online Safety

Google has just announced a suite of new tools and protections aimed at bolstering online safety and privacy. Building on the success of last year's "Results about you" tool, which allowed users to request the removal of personal contact information from search results, Google has enhanced this feature. In the coming days, users will have...
John Quintet
1 hour ago

CRTC Warns Android Users About Accidental 911 Calls

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) issued a warning to Android users on Thursday morning. According to the regulatory body, a recent operating system update has inadvertently caused some Android devices to dial 9-1-1. The CRTC said due to an unforeseen complication with the recent software update, some devices have been dialling 9-1-1 unintentionally....
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Meta to Live Stream UFC Fights in VR

Meta has announced a partnership with the UFC to deliver live immersive MMA action to viewers' homes via the Meta Quest Platform. By utilizing the magic of virtual reality (VR), fans can now experience live fights from UFC Fight Pass in Xtadium from YBVR and soon in Meta Horizon Worlds. The UFC's partnership with Meta...
John Quintet
4 hours ago